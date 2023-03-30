Pakistan likely to play 2023 ODI World Cup at this venue amid Asia Cup 2023 saga

Image Source: Twitter

The highly anticipated India vs Pakistan match of the Cricket World Cup 2023 is generating a lot of buzz, with Delhi and Chennai being considered as potential host cities for this marquee clash. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly shortlisted 12 venues to host the 48 matches of the tournament, with each venue expected to host four matches.

As per a report by Cricbuzz, Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium is likely to be the venue for the final match, while the India vs Pakistan match could take place in either Delhi or Chennai.

"The World Cup is scheduled for October-November but the BCCI and the ICC are yet to announce the schedule. Delhi and Chennai have been touted to be the venue options for the big India-Pakistan game but nothing has been confirmed, " Cricbuzz reported.

Aside from the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan match and the World Cup Final, the two semifinal clashes are also crucial fixtures to watch. The top four teams in the points table will fiercely compete in the semifinals, with the winners advancing to the final.

In 2016, India hosted an ICC event where Delhi and Mumbai hosted the two semifinal matches. This year, the prestigious Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is a strong contender to host one of the semifinals, while the other venue is still undecided.

The Mohali Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, renowned for hosting the 2011 Cricket World Cup semifinal between India and Pakistan, has unfortunately not made the cut for the final list of venues for the upcoming mega event.

However, there is still much excitement surrounding the tournament, as eight other shortlisted venues have been announced. Alongside Ahmedabad, Delhi, Chennai, and Mumbai, Rajkot, Guwahati, Indore, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Dharamsala, Hyderabad, and Lucknow have all been selected as potential hosts for the World Cup 2023.

