CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Live

IPL 2023, CSK vs GT Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details, match timings, venue for the Indian Premier League Match 1 between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 05:50 PM IST

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Live Steaming Details

The highly anticipated IPL 2023 is scheduled to commence on March 31st, with the defending champions, Gujarat Titans, taking on the four-time IPL champions, Chennai Super Kings. The Titans will be led by the dynamic Hardik Pandya, while the legendary MS Dhoni will be back in action, commanding the Super Kings.

This year's IPL promises to be an exciting affair, as it will once again feature the home and away format. Teams will play matches both at their home ground and away, adding to the thrill and unpredictability of the tournament. A total of 74 matches will be played this year, with some of the most formidable teams in the league vying for the coveted IPL 2023 trophy.

The Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants, and Kolkata Knight Riders will be locking horns against each other in a fierce battle to emerge victorious.

With such a star-studded lineup of teams and players, IPL 2023 promises to be a spectacle of cricketing excellence. Fans can expect to witness some nail-biting finishes, breathtaking performances, and unforgettable moments that will go down in IPL history.

Live Streaming Details

When will the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match be played?

The Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings match will be played on Friday, March 31.

Where will the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match take place?

The Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

When will the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match start?

The Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match on TV?

The Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network.

Where to live stream Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match?

The Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings match can be live-streamed on Jio Cinema.

CSK vs GT Predicted XI

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Matthew Wade, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Shivam Mavi, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana

