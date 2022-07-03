Stuart Broad concedes 35 runs in an over, former record holder Robin Peterson hilariously reacts

Robin Peterson and Stuart Broad

Deja vu - that is surely what England pacer Stuart Broad may have felt after he was smashed for 35 runs in an over against India in the 5th and final Test. In fact, it was Indian stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah who made sure to hot the ball all across the park.

READ | IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah strikes 35 runs in single over, creates world record, watch video

Coming in to bat in the number 10 position, Bumrah hit 4,4,6,4,4,4,6,1 to overtake Brian Lara's record as the most runs scored by a batsman in one over in Test history.

However, it was not just Bumrah who broke a record, but also Broad who overtook former South Africa spinner Robin Peterson's unwanted record. The record was previously held by Peterson, who leaked 28 runs against West Indies' Lara in 2003.

Talking about the recent onslaught, Peterson took to Twitter to give his reaction on the English pacer breaking a 19-year-old record.

Peterson came up with a hilarious tweet and wrote: "Sad to lose my record today oh well, records are made to be broken I guess. Onto the next one #ENGvIND."

Sad to lose my record today oh well, records are made to be broken I guess. Onto the next one #ENGvIND July 2, 2022

Talking about the clash, in-form batter Joe Root was dismissed for 31 runs by Mohammed Siraj. As for Jonny Bairstow, he is still at the crease and batting at 12 and is joined by Ben Stokes.

The Indian side also dismissed nightwatchman Jack Leach for a duck by Mohammed Shami.