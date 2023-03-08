Rishabh Pant shares old picture celebrating Holi, says 'bura na mano holi hai' (Photo: Twitter/Rishabh Pant)

Cricketer Rishabh Pant, who has been recovering from his injuries, wished everyone on the occasion of Holi which was celebrated on Wednesday. Though Pant couldn't celebrate the festival of colours this year, he shared his old picture celebrating Holi from last year.

The 25-year-old cricketer wrote, "Bura na mano holi hai. Happy Holi to everyone. May the colours of Holi brighten your lives with happiness and all you wish for." Check out the post here:

बुरा ना मानो होली है

Happy Holi to everyone. May the colours of Holi brighten your lives with happiness and all you wish for. pic.twitter.com/r2rqWlKbTZ — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) March 8, 2023

Pant is currently recovering from the injuries he sustained in a road accident on December 30, 2022 while he was driving home to Roorkee in Uttarakhand.

Last year, the cricketer celebrated Holi with much enthusiasm. Check out his last year's post here:

