Rishabh Pant shares another cryptic post on IG after Urvashi Rautela's 'chotu bhaiya' remark

Rishabh Pant shares another cryptic post on IG

Team India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has been in the headlines after his ugly social media feud with Urvashi Rautela. The pair have been going at each other hammer and tongs and it appears that the tussle won't end anytime soon.

It has been reported the duo had dated each other, but have come a long way since, taking pot shots at one another on social media nowadays. While fans have been glued to both Rishabh Pant and Urvashi Rautela's Instagram handles for any further activity, Pant shared a philosophical note recently, on his Instagram story.

Pant on Saturday posted a story on his profile, which had a popular quote written on it. The post read, "Don’t stress over what you cannot control."

This comes after the southpaw had been on the receiving end of a jibe from Rautela who called Pant 'Chotu bhaiya' in her explosive rant on social media.

"Chotu bhaiya should play bat ball. Main koi munni badnaam nahi hoon badnam hone with young kiddo darling tere liye (I won't be shamed because of a kid like you)," wrote the renowned Bollywood actress on her recent Instagram post.

It all stemmed from Rautela's recent interview wherein she claimed that a certain 'RP' came to meet her during an event in New Delhi. He kept waiting in the hotel lobby and the meeting didn't take place as Urvashi dozed off only to wake up to "16-17 missed calls."

Following the actress' claims, Pant hit back at her via his Instagram story, which he deleted shortly after. He wrote, "It’s funny how people lie in interviews just for some meager popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them“#merapichachorhoBehen #Jhutkibhilimithotihai."

Meanwhile, Pant will next be seen in action at the Asia Cup 2022, after he was rested for India's upcoming tour of Zimbabwe, which begins on August 18.