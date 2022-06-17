Rishabh Pant recalls his 97 run knock at SCG says had Pujara not said anything

With Neeraj Pandey's documentary series 'Bandon Mein Tha Dum' coming out, fans got to see plenty of inside stories about the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2021-22. India had their backs against the wall, but after securing a stunning comeback win during the second Test, the Men in Blue faced a stern test in the third match of the series.

On the final day, India needed 407 to win, and they had lost stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane early, with Rishabh Pant and Chetshwar Pujara taking the onus of India's fightback.

The duo stitched a 148-run partnership for the fourth wicket, with Pant adding 97 runs courtesy of 12 fours and three sixes.

Pujara continued to exercise patience as Pant tried to counterattack, and just when it seemed like the duo might help India to win the contest against the Aussies, disaster struck as Pant was dismissed three runs shy of a century, while Pujara was sent back to the dugout shortly after having scored 77.

Recalling the dismissal on the documentary series 'Bandon Mein Tha Dum' on Voot, Pant revealed that Pujara advised him to tread carefully and play in singles and doubles as he neared his century. That, in turn, got Pant in two minds.

India meanwhile managed to draw the game, with Hanuma Vihari (23*) and Ravichandran Ashwin (39*) playing valiant knocks despite their injuries.

"Rishabh…try to stick. You can work in singles, doubles too. You don't have to hit a boundary", Pant recalled the advice from Pujara.

"I got a little angry that they put me in this double-minded state. Because I like it when I’m very clear in my plans that this is what I want to do. We had built such a good momentum. In my mind the only thing at that time was ‘damn, what just happened?’ Because if I reached 100 there, it would have been one of my best," he added.

Meanwhile, Rahane revealed that Pant reacted angrily after his dismissal in the dressing room.

"When he came in, he was disappointed and angry and he said, 'Pujara bhai came and reminded me that I was on 97. I wasn't even aware. Had he not said anything, I would have probably completed my hundred'," said Rahane.