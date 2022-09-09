Watch: Rishabh Pant pulls Dinesh Karthik's leg after latter concedes two sixes, says 'sab control me hai'

Rishabh Pant pokes fun at Dinesh Karthik

Team India's final Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 clash against Afghanistan was supposed to be a 'dead rubber' since both teams were already eliminated from the tournament however, Virat Kohli's 71st century, followed by Bhuvneswar Kumar's sensational fife-fer ensured that fans remained hooked to their television screens.

The Men in Blue won the contest by 101 runs as Virat Kohli's century propelled India to a supreme total of 212, runs but in reply, Afghanistan could only muster up 111 runs in their respective 20 overs.

Bhuvneshwar breathed fire with the new ball as he troubled the opposition so much, that they were reduced to 21/6. In the end, the result became a forgone conclusion as skipper Rohit Sharma used the match to allow Dinesh Karthik to bowl for the very first time in his international career.

READ| Asia Cup: Top 10 memes after Virat Kohli smashes his 71st international century in Asia Cup 2022

The experienced wicketkeeper-batter ended up conceding 18 runs in his over, including two sixes, following which his teammate Rishabh Pant was seen pulling the leg of DK.

The two have been fighting it out among themselves for a place in the playing XI, but no love has been lost between them as Pant was heard reassuring his teammate that everything is alright from behind the stumps.

WATCH:

Rishabh Pant reaction is hilarious! pic.twitter.com/VC4KS0Elb2 — The Game Changer (@TheGame_26) September 9, 2022

"DK bhai, sab control mein hai," said Pant, trying to poke fun at the veteran.

READ| WATCH: MS Dhoni, Kapil Dev enjoy US Open action at Arthur Ashe Stadium

In the end, Karthik managed to bowl more deliveries than he had faced during the tournament. He had earlier played just one match against Pakistan in the group stage of Asia Cup, wherein he could face just one ball.

Pant returned for the remaining fixtures behind the stumps, but the debate remains whether who should start for India come the ICC T20I World Cup.