Rishabh Pant or Dinesh Karthik? Ravi Shastri names his pick for wicket-keeper in semis against England

Ravi Shastri names his pick for game against England



Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has picked his favourite between Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik for the semifinal match against England at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. Shastri, while speaking on Star Sports, backed Pant ahead of Karthik to feature in the playing XI for the crucial game on Thursday. Shastri said he would go with Pant not because he has the experience of playing at Adelaide Oval but because of the X-factor angle.

READ: Suryakumar Yadav opens up on his 360 degree approach, says 'have practiced playing scoop-shot a lot with rubber ball'

In the match against Zimbabwe on Sunday, Rishabh Pant was given a chance to play as a replacement for Karthik, but the 25-year-old endured a poor outing and got dismissed cheaply for just three runs.

"Dinesh is a lovely team player. But when it comes to a game against England or New Zealand, just seeing their attack, I think you need a robust left-hander, who can turn it on and a match winner and a left-hander," Shastri said after India defeated Zimbabwe to finish top on Group 2.

"He has done well against England. He recently won a match on his win against England, a one-day game. I would go with Pant, not just because he played here, but because of the X-factor angle, he can bring to the semi-final."

Explaining further, Shastri spoke about the playing conditions in Adelaide Oval where the semi-final will be played and mentioned Pant's potential to exploit the short boundaries at the venue.

"You are playing in Adelaide, short boundaries square, another reason why a left-hander should be there to disrupt the England attack. If you have too many right-handers, there is a sense of sameness to it. England have a nice attack, a varied attack of left-handers and right-handers.

READ: After Australia's early exit from the World Cup, Shane Watson wants captaincy ban to be lifted from David Warner

"You need a left-hander in your team, who can be dangerous and win you a game in the back overs even if you have lost 3 or 4 wickets at the top," Shastri concluded.