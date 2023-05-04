Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy shine as Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in last-ball thriller

Image Source: Twitter

On Thursday, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders emerged victorious over Sunrisers Hyderabad by a margin of five runs in Match 47 of IPL 2023.

Despite a valiant effort by SRH, who were chasing a target of 172 runs, they fell short and could only manage to reach 166/8 in 20 overs. Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen played commendable innings, but unfortunately, they were unable to prevent their team's defeat.

KKR's bowling department was in fine form, with Shardul Thakur and Vaibhav Arora taking two wickets each.

On the other hand, KKR reached 171/9 in 20 overs, with Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh making crucial contributions. In an innings where their batting order collapsed, KKR saw Rana register 42 runs off 31 balls, including three fours and three sixes. Meanwhile, Rinku smacked 46 off 35 deliveries, including four fours and a six.

SRH's Marco Jansen and T Natarajan scalped two dismissals each, but it was not enough to turn the tide in their favor. The match was a thrilling encounter, with both teams putting up a strong fight. However, KKR's resilience and determination ultimately saw them emerge as the victors.

KKR's victory will undoubtedly boost their confidence as they move forward in the tournament, while SRH will be looking to bounce back in their next game.

READ| 'He played with the ego': Former IPL star reveals how Gautam Gambhir got the better of CSK skipper MS Dhoni