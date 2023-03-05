Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

Review for a wide? Know all about the new DRS rule in WPL that allows captains to review any on-field decision

An incident that left cricket fans stunned was when the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side reviewed a wide call in the 13th over of the Giants' innings

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 05, 2023, 04:31 PM IST

Review for a wide? Know all about the new DRS rule in WPL that allows captains to review any on-field decision
Image Source: Twitter

On a momentous day for cricket and women's sport around the globe, the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) kicked off at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium with a match between the Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants (GG). The event was marked with a spectacular opening ceremony featuring Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, and AP Dhillon's dazzling performances.

While the game was action-packed as the Mumbai-based outfit outclassed the Giants in all three facets of the game, an incident that left cricket fans stunned was when the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side reviewed a wide call in the 13th over of the Giants' innings

A delivery from Saika Ishaque was edged by Monica Patel, but the umpire called it a wide. Patel was taken aback by the decision, as she herself conceded that the ball had clearly hit her bat. Fortunately, the umpire's mistake could be rectified due to the new regulation implemented by the WPL, which grants players the right to review wide or no-ball calls.

Although there is no such provision at the international level, according to the Playing Conditions for the WPL, a player may be granted the opportunity to review any decision taken by on-field umpires regarding wide or no-ball calls. 

Clause 3.1.1 states that “A player may request a review of any decision taken by the on-field umpires concerning whether or not a batter is dismissed, with the exception of 'Timed Out' (Player Review). A player may also be allowed to review any decision taken by on-field umpires concerning wide or no ball.”

Clause 3.1.2 then states that “No other decisions made by the umpires are eligible for a Player Review."

Mumbai began the season in spectacular fashion, registering a resounding 140-run victory, with skipper Harmanpreet playing a pivotal role. Harmanpreet gave the crowd a thrilling start to the tournament with a remarkable 65 off just 30 balls. During her innings, she hit seven consecutive boundaries, four of which were off Monica Patel's bowling and three off Ash Gardeners'. Haley Matthews and Amelia Kerr also played crucial cameos to ensure the victory.

READ| UPW vs GG, Match 3 WPL 2023: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding: Diana Penty, Krishna Shroff, Anshula Kapoor arrive at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse
Meet Ishita Advani, Sidharth Malhotra's sister-in-law, who is as glamorous as Kiara Advani, see pics
5 winter adventure sports you must try in Manali
Pakistan economic crisis: Milk now cost Rs 210 per litre, chicken at Rs 700 per kg
Jacqueline Fernandez shows how to dazzle in printed saree and embroidered blouse; see PICS
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Viral video: Wasim Akram, Shoaib Malik get engage in a heated exchange during PSL 2023 match, watch
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.