Review for a wide? Know all about the new DRS rule in WPL that allows captains to review any on-field decision

On a momentous day for cricket and women's sport around the globe, the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) kicked off at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium with a match between the Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants (GG). The event was marked with a spectacular opening ceremony featuring Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, and AP Dhillon's dazzling performances.

While the game was action-packed as the Mumbai-based outfit outclassed the Giants in all three facets of the game, an incident that left cricket fans stunned was when the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side reviewed a wide call in the 13th over of the Giants' innings

A delivery from Saika Ishaque was edged by Monica Patel, but the umpire called it a wide. Patel was taken aback by the decision, as she herself conceded that the ball had clearly hit her bat. Fortunately, the umpire's mistake could be rectified due to the new regulation implemented by the WPL, which grants players the right to review wide or no-ball calls.

Although there is no such provision at the international level, according to the Playing Conditions for the WPL, a player may be granted the opportunity to review any decision taken by on-field umpires regarding wide or no-ball calls.

Clause 3.1.1 states that “A player may request a review of any decision taken by the on-field umpires concerning whether or not a batter is dismissed, with the exception of 'Timed Out' (Player Review). A player may also be allowed to review any decision taken by on-field umpires concerning wide or no ball.”

Clause 3.1.2 then states that “No other decisions made by the umpires are eligible for a Player Review."

Mumbai began the season in spectacular fashion, registering a resounding 140-run victory, with skipper Harmanpreet playing a pivotal role. Harmanpreet gave the crowd a thrilling start to the tournament with a remarkable 65 off just 30 balls. During her innings, she hit seven consecutive boundaries, four of which were off Monica Patel's bowling and three off Ash Gardeners'. Haley Matthews and Amelia Kerr also played crucial cameos to ensure the victory.

