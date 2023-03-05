UPW vs GG, Match 3 WPL 2023: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

UPW vs GG, WPL 2023

The Gujarat Giants will return to the DY Patil Stadium the day after their crushing defeat to the Mumbai Indians, hoping to turn their fortunes around when they face the UP Warriors in their Women's Premier League opener.

The Warriors are expecting Healy, Navgire, and Harris to provide an explosive performance with the bat, bolstered by the presence of Tahlia McGrath, Deepti, and Devika Vaidya. Additionally, Shweta Sehrawat, a member of India's U-19 World Cup-winning team, will be a key contributor.

The Warriors' bowling attack will be spearheaded by Ismail, Lauren Bell, and Anjali Sarvani in the pace department, while Sophie Ecclestone and Rajeshwari Gaikwad will lead the spinners in the all-rounder category.

For the Giants, 25-year-old left-arm spinner Tanuja Kanwar was a shining light against the Mumbai Indians, conceding a mere 12 runs from her two overs. Her impressive performance was a much-needed boost for the Giants, who were otherwise outplayed by the Mumbai Indians.

Match Details

UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants, Match 3 of WPL 2023

Date: Sunday, March 5, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

Pitch Report

The pitch at DY Patil Stadium will facilitate run-scoring, making it a batting-friendly surface. Bowlers will need to put in extra effort to reap rewards here, with a par score of 160.

Weather Report

The temperature in Navi Mumbai is expected to range from 26°C to 38°C for the upcoming UPW vs GGT match. Precipitation is forecasted to be minimal, with a humidity of 22% and wind speeds of 16 km/hr. With such favorable conditions, the match is sure to be an exciting one!

Live Streaming Details

Viacom 18 has secured the media rights for the WPL 2023, granting them the exclusive privilege of broadcasting the matches on Sports18 Channel. Furthermore, Jio Cinema app will provide live streaming of all the WPL 2023 matches in India, while Jio TV will offer free live streaming of the matches.

Predicted Playing XI

UP Warriors: Kiran Navgire, Shabnim Ismail, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Grace Harris, Parshavi Chopra, Deepti Sharma. Tahlia McGrath, Simran Shaikh, Devika Vaidya, Alyssa Healy

Gujarat Giants: Meghana, Monica Patel, Tanuja Knawar, Sushma Verma, Harleen Doel, Dunkley Gardner, Beth Mooney, Mansi Joshi, Sneh Rana.

