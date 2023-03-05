Search icon
UPW vs GG WPL 2023 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants

UPW-W vs GG-W Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 3 between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants in Navi Mumbai.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 05, 2023, 01:33 PM IST

The UP Warriorz will be taking the field for their inaugural match of the Women's Premier League 2023 against the Gujarat Giants Women on Sunday, March 5th, 2023 at the renowned Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai.

In this inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League, the UP Warriorz are determined to make a strong start and gain the winning momentum from the outset of the T20 competition. With their sights set on success, the team is eager to demonstrate their full potential and make a lasting impression in the tournament.

The Gujarat Giants had a difficult outing as they were defeated by the Mumbai Indians by a staggering 143 runs in the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday, March 4. The Giants put up a valiant effort, but ultimately fell short of the mark, leaving them with a daunting task ahead of them in the upcoming matches.

Match Details

UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants, Match 3 of WPL 2023

Date: Sunday, March 5, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM 

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai 

UPW vs GG Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Beth Mooney

Batters: Deol, Dunkley, Harris, Alyssa Healy

All-rounders: Deepti, Gardner

Bowlers: Ismail, Rana, Ecclestone, Gayakwad

UPW vs GG My Dream11 team

Alyssa Healy, Kiran Navgire, Hemalatha D, Shweta Sehrawat, Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma (C), Ashleigh Gardner, Hurley Gala, Shabnim Ismail, Sophie Ecclestone, Parshavi Chopra

Squads:

UPW: Alyssa Healy (c), Deepti Sharma (vc), Sophia Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Kiran Navgire, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Shweta Sehrawat, S. Yashasri, Simran Shaikh.

GG: Beth Mooney (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Sophia Dunkley, Annabelle Sutherland, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin (ruled out), S. Meghana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, D. Hemlatha, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwer, Sneh Rana (vc), Sushma Verma, Hurley Gala, Ashwani Kumari, Parunika Sisodia, Shabnam MD, Kim Garth (added).

