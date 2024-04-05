RCB vs RR, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 19 to be played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to face off on April 6 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. It will be RR's fourth match in IPL 2024, while RCB will play their fifth.

In their IPL history, RR and RCB have faced each other 30 times. RCB has won 15 matches against RR, while RR has won 12 against RCB. Three matches ended in a tie.

Live streaming details

When will the RR vs RCB IPL 2024 match be played?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on April 6, 2024, at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the RR vs RCB, IPL 2024 match on TV?

In India, Rajasthan Royal vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels.

Where to watch RR vs RCB online in India?

The live streaming of Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

Pitch report

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium pitch in Jaipur typically favors batters, but its large boundaries and high temperatures can result in lower scores. So far in the IPL, no team has scored over 200 runs on this ground.

Weather report

The weather in Jaipur for the match will be hot, around 34 degrees Celsius, and it's expected to stay that way. No rain is expected, and there will be a light breeze at 6 km/h and humidity at 22%.

Probable playing XI

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Anuj Rawat(wk), Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Siraj, Mayank Dagar, Yash Dayal, Reece Topley