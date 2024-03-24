RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings Indian Premier League 2024 match 6 to be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

PBKS and RCB will face off in match 6 of the IPL season in Bengaluru on Monday. RCB lost their opening match against Chennai Super Kings, losing by six wickets. On the other hand, PBKS started with a win over Delhi Capitals, triumphing by four wickets on Saturday..

RCB's star players couldn't perform well with the bat in their opener, leading to their defeat. However, PBKS showed good batting form to clinch their first win of the season. Both teams will aim to build on their performances as they face each other in what promises to be an exciting encounter.

Live Streaming details

What date IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings will be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings will take place on Monday, March 25.

Where will the IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will the IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings begin?

The IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Monday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings IPL 2024 match?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings match will be streamed live on Jio Cinema app.

Pitch report

The match will be held at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, known for its flat pitch that offers little help to bowlers. With short boundaries, it's a paradise for batsmen, making it tough for bowlers to control runs.

Weather report

The weather forecast predicts hot and humid conditions with temperatures around 34 degrees Celsius throughout the day. Daytime temperatures are expected to be around 25 degrees Celsius. The dewy conditions could favor the chasing team. Humidity is forecasted to be around 35 degrees, with no chance of rain.

Probable playing XI

RCB - Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Cameron Green, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Mayank Dagar, Karn Sharma, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Siraj

PBKS - P Simran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (C), A Taide, Liam Livingstone, J Sharma (wk), Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, H Patel, Arshdeep Singh, K Rabada, Rahul Chahar