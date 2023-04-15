RCB v DC, IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals' Aman Hakim Khan takes one-handed stunner to dismiss Faf du Plessis, Watch

Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

On Saturday, ahead of Match 20 of IPL 2023 against Royal Challengers Bangalore at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Delhi Capitals introduced Aman Khan in place of Mukesh Kumar in the playing XI. The Mumbai-born all-rounder did not disappoint, as he made a moment of brilliance that helped his side get the much-required breakthrough just when the RCB openers Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli were about to tee off.

It was the fifth ball of the fifth over, bowled by Mitchell Marsh, which was a length ball outside the off stump. Du Plessis tried to whip it toward midwicket, but Aman, placed at short mid-wicket, made sure the ball wouldn't go far away. He stretched to his right as much as possible and held it superbly with his second attempt after the ball popped up out of his hands with the first.

Watch:

A Brilliant Catch!



Aman Khan with a one-handed catch to dismiss the #RCB captain Faf du Plessis



Mitchell Marsh with the breakthrough for @DelhiCapitals #TATAIPL | #RCBvDC pic.twitter.com/gvjgeY6eby — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 15, 2023

As expected, fans in Chinnaswamy went silent to see their skipper go after scoring 22 off 16 balls. They were expecting to see him go big, but Aman's magnificent work on the field did not allow them to witness it.

Twitterati, as well as Delhi Capitals' players, were delighted to see Aman pull off a spectacular catch, more so because he made an instant impact on his return to the playing XI.

Check out the reactions here:

Wow what a catch by Aman Khan #RCBvsDC — Michael Scofield (@ScofieldReddy) April 15, 2023

Oh my word. Aman Khan has pulled out a stunner to dismiss Faf. Just brilliant. — Ripson Lobo (@Ripsylobo12) April 15, 2023

What a catch that from Aman Khan, should really make an exception and credit that wicket to him instead of Mitch Marsh.#RCBvDC #IPL2023 #CricketTwitter — Akash (@Akashkumarjha14) April 15, 2023

What a catch that from Aman Khan, should really make an exception and credit that wicket to him instead of Mitch Marsh.#RCBvDC #IPL2023 #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/h0G5vctjgp — IPL (@iplupdates2k23) April 15, 2023

READ| 'Jab Ricky Met Kohli': Ricky Ponting's son meets Virat Kohli ahead of DC vs RCB clash, his reaction goes viral