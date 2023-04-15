Search icon
RCB v DC, IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals' Aman Hakim Khan takes one-handed stunner to dismiss Faf du Plessis, Watch

The Mumbai-born all-rounder did not disappoint, as he made a moment of brilliance that helped his side get the much-required breakthrough.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 15, 2023, 05:08 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

On Saturday, ahead of Match 20 of IPL 2023 against Royal Challengers Bangalore at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Delhi Capitals introduced Aman Khan in place of Mukesh Kumar in the playing XI. The Mumbai-born all-rounder did not disappoint, as he made a moment of brilliance that helped his side get the much-required breakthrough just when the RCB openers Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli were about to tee off.

It was the fifth ball of the fifth over, bowled by Mitchell Marsh, which was a length ball outside the off stump. Du Plessis tried to whip it toward midwicket, but Aman, placed at short mid-wicket, made sure the ball wouldn't go far away. He stretched to his right as much as possible and held it superbly with his second attempt after the ball popped up out of his hands with the first. 

Watch:

As expected, fans in Chinnaswamy went silent to see their skipper go after scoring 22 off 16 balls. They were expecting to see him go big, but Aman's magnificent work on the field did not allow them to witness it.

Twitterati, as well as Delhi Capitals' players, were delighted to see Aman pull off a spectacular catch, more so because he made an instant impact on his return to the playing XI. 

Check out the reactions here:

READ| 'Jab Ricky Met Kohli': Ricky Ponting's son meets Virat Kohli ahead of DC vs RCB clash, his reaction goes viral

Wordle 665 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 15
