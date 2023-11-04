Rachin Ravindra scripts history, becomes first player to achieve massive feat during NZ vs PAK World Cup clash

Ravindra displayed exceptional skill and dominance right from the start, leaving the Pakistan bowlers completely bewildered.

New Zealand's all-rounder, Rachin Ravindra, is currently enjoying a remarkable streak in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. His most recent performance showcased his exceptional skills as he scored a historic century against Pakistan in Match 35, held in Bengaluru. This left-handed batsman achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first New Zealand player to hit three centuries in ODI World Cups. Additionally, Ravindra's outstanding performance allowed him to surpass 500 runs in this prestigious tournament.

Ravindra displayed exceptional skill and dominance right from the start, leaving the Pakistan bowlers completely bewildered. He formed a solid partnership of 68 runs with Devon Conway for the opening wicket before Conway was dismissed. Undeterred, Ravindra then went on to forge a remarkable 180-run partnership with Kane Williamson for the second wicket. His outstanding performance culminated in a magnificent score of 108 off just 93 balls, including 15 fours and a six.

With this incredible innings, Ravindra has now achieved five scores of 50 or more in the ongoing event, equalling the record for a New Zealand batter in a World Cup edition. He joins the esteemed company of Martin Crowe (1992) and Scott Styris (2007). Ravindra's total runs in the tournament have soared to an impressive 523 in just eight games, boasting an outstanding average of 74.71. Only Quinton de Kock (545) has managed to accumulate more runs in the current event.

Furthermore, Ravindra has become the third New Zealand batter to surpass the 500-run mark in a World Cup event, joining the ranks of Williamson (578 in 2019) and Martin Guptill (547 in 2015). He has surpassed Styris' tally of 499 runs in the 2007 event. Notably, Jonny Bairstow (532 in 2019) from England is the only other debutant to achieve the feat of scoring 500-plus runs in a World Cup.

During the tournament opener against England, Ravindra etched his name in history as the youngest New Zealand player to score a century in a World Cup. At the age of 23 years and 321 days, he surpassed the previous record held by former batter Astle, who achieved the feat at 24 years and 152 days.

The left-handed player made his One Day International (ODI) debut in March of this year and has consistently impressed with both his batting and bowling skills. Ravindra has accumulated an impressive total of 712 runs in 20 ODIs, boasting an average of 47.46. In addition to scoring three centuries, he has also hit an equal number of half-centuries. At just 23 years old, he has also managed to take 15 wickets in ODIs, maintaining an average of 47.93.