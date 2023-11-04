Headlines

Rachin Ravindra scripts history, becomes first player to achieve massive feat during NZ vs PAK World Cup clash

Along with Shah Rukh Khan, this superstar to reportedly have cameo in Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger 3

'Tough to digest....': Hardik Pandya issues statement following exclusion from ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Chhattisgarh Elections: ED claims part of BJP’s conspiracy to tarnish image of Bhupesh Baghel, alleges Congress

Congress contesting Chhattisgarh polls using...: Smriti Irani slams Baghel over ED's Mahadev app claim

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rachin Ravindra scripts history, becomes first player to achieve massive feat during NZ vs PAK World Cup clash

Along with Shah Rukh Khan, this superstar to reportedly have cameo in Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger 3

'Tough to digest....': Hardik Pandya issues statement following exclusion from ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

 10 Cheapest markets in India

Batters with most centuries on World Cup debut

8 benefits of drinking Tulsi water daily

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Israel-Hamas war update: Death toll continues to rise as heavy Israeli strikes pounds Gaza!

IND vs SA: India vs South Africa match preview, probable playing 11, head-to-head and predictions

Bigg Boss 17: 'You Exposed Your Entire Life On The Show', Salman Khan Lashes Out At Isha Malviya

Along with Shah Rukh Khan, this superstar to reportedly have cameo in Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger 3

Rejected on reality show to breaking records, creating history: A look at BTS' Jungkook's inspirational journey

Watch: Ranveer Singh turns DJ at Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash, dedicates Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa song to Deepika Padukone

HomeCricket

Cricket

Rachin Ravindra scripts history, becomes first player to achieve massive feat during NZ vs PAK World Cup clash

Ravindra displayed exceptional skill and dominance right from the start, leaving the Pakistan bowlers completely bewildered.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 01:58 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

New Zealand's all-rounder, Rachin Ravindra, is currently enjoying a remarkable streak in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. His most recent performance showcased his exceptional skills as he scored a historic century against Pakistan in Match 35, held in Bengaluru. This left-handed batsman achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first New Zealand player to hit three centuries in ODI World Cups. Additionally, Ravindra's outstanding performance allowed him to surpass 500 runs in this prestigious tournament.

Ravindra displayed exceptional skill and dominance right from the start, leaving the Pakistan bowlers completely bewildered. He formed a solid partnership of 68 runs with Devon Conway for the opening wicket before Conway was dismissed. Undeterred, Ravindra then went on to forge a remarkable 180-run partnership with Kane Williamson for the second wicket. His outstanding performance culminated in a magnificent score of 108 off just 93 balls, including 15 fours and a six.

With this incredible innings, Ravindra has now achieved five scores of 50 or more in the ongoing event, equalling the record for a New Zealand batter in a World Cup edition. He joins the esteemed company of Martin Crowe (1992) and Scott Styris (2007). Ravindra's total runs in the tournament have soared to an impressive 523 in just eight games, boasting an outstanding average of 74.71. Only Quinton de Kock (545) has managed to accumulate more runs in the current event.

Furthermore, Ravindra has become the third New Zealand batter to surpass the 500-run mark in a World Cup event, joining the ranks of Williamson (578 in 2019) and Martin Guptill (547 in 2015). He has surpassed Styris' tally of 499 runs in the 2007 event. Notably, Jonny Bairstow (532 in 2019) from England is the only other debutant to achieve the feat of scoring 500-plus runs in a World Cup.

During the tournament opener against England, Ravindra etched his name in history as the youngest New Zealand player to score a century in a World Cup. At the age of 23 years and 321 days, he surpassed the previous record held by former batter Astle, who achieved the feat at 24 years and 152 days.

The left-handed player made his One Day International (ODI) debut in March of this year and has consistently impressed with both his batting and bowling skills. Ravindra has accumulated an impressive total of 712 runs in 20 ODIs, boasting an average of 47.46. In addition to scoring three centuries, he has also hit an equal number of half-centuries. At just 23 years old, he has also managed to take 15 wickets in ODIs, maintaining an average of 47.93.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IND vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: Why are Sri Lankan players wearing black armbands?

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Top deal on air conditioners, get up to 58% off

Shocking! More than 30 phones stolen outside Mannat on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Top 3 Brand knife

FIR against Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav for allegedly supplying snake venom to rave parties, associates arrested

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE