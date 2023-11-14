Rachin Ravindra's name not inspired by Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, says NZ star's father

With 565 runs in nine innings, Rachin Ravindra is the third-highest scorer in the Cricket World Cup 2023.

Rachin Ravindra, the rising star of New Zealand at the 2023 Cricket World Cup, is making headlines with his impressive form. As India prepares for the semi-final clash against New Zealand, Ravindra stands out as a top target, having amassed 565 runs in nine innings, making him the third-highest scorer in the tournament with an impressive average of 70.62, including three centuries and two half-centuries.

Despite the popular belief that his name 'Rachin' is a blend of cricketing legends Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar, Ravindra's father, Ravi Krishnamurthy, clarified that the naming was not intentional. "When Rachin was born, my wife suggested the name, and we didn't spend a lot of time discussing it. The name sounded good, was easy to spell, and short, so we decided to go with it. It was only some years later that we realized the name was a mix of Rahul and Sachin's names. He wasn't named with the intention to make our child a cricketer or anything of the sort," explained Krishnamurthy.

Rachin Ravindra, with Indian roots and grandparents residing in Bengaluru, has become a standout performer in the World Cup. Reflecting on his journey, he expressed gratitude for the support and shared the surreal experience of the crowd chanting his name, a childhood dream come true. In the past six months, he has transformed from being on the periphery of New Zealand's playing XI to a key player, scoring three centuries in the ongoing tournament and securing a spot among the top run-scorers.

In a recent interview, Ravindra acknowledged the role of positive cricket, adaptation, and the guidance of cricketing legends like Kane Williamson and Devon Conway in his remarkable journey. As he continues to make waves in the World Cup, Rachin Ravindra's story unfolds as a cricketing fairy tale of perseverance and unexpected triumphs.