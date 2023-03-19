PSL 2023: Shaheen Afridi hits 44 off 15 in final as Lahore Qalandars defeat Multan Sultans to lift title, Watch

Image Source: Twitter

On Saturday, during the Pakistan Super League final, Shaheen Afridi showcased his exceptional batting skills, leading his team, Lahore Qalandars, to a total of 200 for 6 against Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Stadium. Afridi's unbeaten 44 off only 15 balls was a remarkable feat, with a strike rate of 293.33, including two fours and five sixes.

At the time of Afridi's entry, Lahore Qalandars were struggling at 112 for 5 in 14.1 overs. However, what followed was an absolute spectacle of power-hitting from the captain, who single-handedly turned the game around, eventually helping his team post a daunting total on the board.

Watch:

Chasing 200, Multan Sultans started off strong, putting up over 100 runs in just 11 overs while losing only two wickets. Rilee Rossouw played an exceptional innings, scoring 52 runs off just 32 balls. However, Pollard and Tim David couldn't contribute much to the team's total.

As the game progressed, it all came down to the last over, with Multan Sultans needing 13 runs to win. The tension was palpable as Rizwan's team required a boundary off the last ball to seal the deal. The pressure was on Kushdil, but unfortunately, he could only manage two runs, and Lahore won the game by the narrowest of margins.

Ihsanullah was elected as the Player of the Tournament, a well-deserved recognition of his exceptional performance throughout the competition. Meanwhile, Shaheen Afridi, as anticipated, secured the Player of the Match award for his outstanding contribution to the game.

