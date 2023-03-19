India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Will rain play spoilsport in Vizag? Check weather forecast here

Image Source: Twitter

The second One Day International (ODI) of the thrilling three-match series between India and Australia is set to take place on Sunday, March 19, in the beautiful city of Visakhapatnam. This match comes hot on the heels of the first game, which was played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Despite the challenging conditions, the hosts managed to secure a five-wicket victory, much to the delight of their passionate fans.

The Indian bowlers put on a collective masterclass, with Mohammed Shami and Siraj each taking three wickets. However, it was the sensational Ravindra Jadeja who truly turned the game on its head with his all-round brilliance. Meanwhile, Mitchell Marsh was the standout performer for Australia, scoring a magnificent 81 runs off just 65 deliveries.

The second ODI promises to be a cracker of a contest, with Rohit Sharma returning to lead India, replacing Ishan Kishan in the playing XI. It remains to be seen whether David Warner will be fit enough to take the field. If he is, he may replace Labuschagne and open the innings for the touring side, adding to the excitement of the match.

Both teams are unlikely to make any other changes, as they look to put their best foot forward and claim victory. Australia must win this match to stay alive in the series, and they will be drawing inspiration from their 2019 heroics. In that year, the team was 0-2 down in a five-match ODI series, but managed to win the last three matches to seal the series, showcasing their fighting spirit and resilience.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for the upcoming match day in the city is bleak. Unfortunately, rain is predicted to make an appearance, with cloud cover expected throughout the day. However, the real concern is the anticipated shower at 5 PM IST, which could potentially ruin the game. This is certainly not the news that fans and players were hoping for.

Probable playing XI

India: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav

Australia: David Warner/Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Steve Smith (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (WK), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc

