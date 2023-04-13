Search icon
Prithvi Shaw-Sapna Gill selfie row: Bombay High Court issues notice to 11 people including Delhi Capitals opener

The brawl between Shaw and Gill was captured on video and went viral on social media. Following the incident, Shaw filed a complaint alleging harassment, which led to Gill's arrest.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 08:38 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter

The Bombay High Court has issued a notice to Indian cricketer, Prithvi Shaw, in response to a petition filed by influencer Sapna Gill regarding a selfie controversy case. The incident occurred at the Barrel Mansion Club in Vile Parle East, where Shaw allegedly refused to take selfies with Gill and her friends, leading to a physical altercation.

Gill has accused Shaw and his friend of molesting her in a public place, outraging her modesty, and physically assaulting her with a deadly weapon. She even claimed that the cricketer touched her inappropriately and pushed her away. The court has also sent notices to some police officers and friends of Shaw who were present during the incident.

The brawl between Shaw and Gill was captured on video and went viral on social media. Following the incident, Shaw filed a complaint alleging harassment, which led to Gill's arrest. However, she was later released on bail. Gill has since moved to court seeking to revoke the FIR registered against her.

According to reports, a scuffle broke out between cricketer Prithvi Shaw and two individuals, Gill and Shobhit Thakur, after Shaw allegedly declined their request for a selfie. In response, Gill and her friends reportedly attacked Shaw's car, with one individual even smashing the rear windshield with a baseball bat. Shaw, a Mumbai-born cricketer, filed a complaint regarding the incident.

Meanwhile, Shaw has been struggling in the current 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League. Despite playing for Delhi Capitals, he has only managed to score 34 runs from four innings, averaging 8.50. As an opening batter, Shaw has scored 12, 7, 0, and 15 in the season so far. Unfortunately, Delhi Capitals have also had a rough start to their campaign, losing all four matches played in the tournament thus far.

