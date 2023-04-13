IPL 2023: R Ashwin fined for breaching Code of Conduct during CSK vs RR match

Image Source: Twitter

The seasoned spinner of Rajasthan Royals, Ravichandran Ashwin, has been penalized 25 per cent of his match fee for violating the IPL Code of Conduct. Ashwin has confessed to committing a Level 1 offense under Article 2.7 of the code of conduct during the match against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday night.

According to Article 2.7 of IPL Code of Conduct: “Public criticism of, or inappropriate comment in relation to an incident occurring in a Match or any Player, Team Official, Match Official or Team participating in any Match, irrespective of when such criticism or inappropriate comment is made."

“Rajasthan Royals’ Ravichandran Ashwin has been fined 25 Percent of his match-fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during Match 17 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on April 12," IPL stated in a media release.

Ashwin, who delivered an outstanding performance at his home ground, shared his thoughts on the umpires' decision to replace the ball during the game due to the presence of dew. He clarified that the team did not request a new ball, but rather it was the umpire's call. Ashwin also mentioned that he inquired about the decision with the umpire.

“I’m quite surprised the umpires changed the ball for dew on their own. It’s never happened before and I’m quite surprised. Some of the decisions in this year’s IPL on the field have left me a little flummoxed to be honest," said Ashwin after the 3-run win.

Rajasthan became the first team in IPL 2023 to successfully defend a sub-190 total. The spin trio of Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Adam Zampa proved to be a formidable force, choking the run flow in the middle overs and leaving Chennai Super Kings struggling to keep up.

Despite the odds, MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja refused to go down without a fight, unleashing some impressive late-overs big-hitting that brought the equation down from 54 in 3 overs to just 5 runs in the final delivery. However, Sandeep Sharma proved to be the hero of the hour, executing a perfect yorker that denied Dhoni the big hit he needed to secure victory.

Although Dhoni remained unbeaten on 32 from 17 balls, having hit 3 sixes, it was not enough to help CSK win in his 200th match as Chennai captain in the IPL.

