PBKS vs SRH IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

The 23rd match of the 2024 IPL season will see Punjab Kings take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali, on April 9th at 7:30 PM IST. Punjab Kings are currently sixth on the points table, while Sunrisers Hyderabad holds the fifth position. In their past clashes, Punjab Kings has won 7 matches out of 21 against Sunrisers Hyderabad's 14 victories.

Match details

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 23

Date & Time: Apr 09, 07:30 PM

Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali

PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Keepers – Heinrich Klaasen, Jonny Bairstow

Batters – Shikhar Dhawan, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma(C), Prabhsimran Singh

All-rounders – Aiden Markram, Sam Curran(vc)

Bowlers – Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

PBKS vs SRH My Dream11 team

Heinrich Klaasen(C), Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran(vc), Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada, T Natarajan