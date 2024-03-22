PBKS vs DC IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals

PBKS vs DC Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 2 between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals.

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) are gearing up to face off in match 2 of the ongoing IPL 2024 season on Saturday, March 23, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. This marks the first game of the season for both teams, and they are eager to kick off their campaign with a strong performance.

Punjab will be playing host to Delhi in their new stadium, marking the first time they will compete in an IPL game at this venue. Led by Shikhar Dhawan, Punjab finished in eighth place on the points table last season. With some new additions to their roster this season, the team is determined to put the past behind them and start fresh in the 17th edition of the tournament. Despite reaching the finals in the 2014 edition, where they were runners-up to the Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab has yet to lift the coveted trophy.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals had a disappointing 2023 season, finishing in ninth place under the leadership of David Warner. Rishabh Pant, who was sidelined for over a year due to an accident in 2022, is eager to make a strong comeback this season. The Capitals have also never claimed the championship title. In their 16-year history, they reached the finals only once, in the 2020 season, but were defeated by the formidable Mumbai Indians.

Match details

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, 2nd Match

Date & Time: Mar 23, 03:30 PM

Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh

PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Keepers: Rishab Pant, Prabhsimran Singh

Batters: David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan (vc), Jonny Bairstow

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh (c), Axar Patel, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Kagiso Rabada

PBKS vs DC My Dream11 Team

Rishab Pant, David Warner (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel (vc), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Kuldeep Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

