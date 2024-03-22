Twitter
CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024: Virat Kohli becomes 1st Indian batter to achieve massive feat in T20 cricket

This remarkable achievement was accomplished during the opening match of IPL 2024 against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 22, 2024, 08:57 PM IST

Virat Kohli, the star player of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, made history by becoming the first Indian batsman and the sixth overall to surpass 12,000 runs in T20 cricket. This remarkable achievement was accomplished during the opening match of IPL 2024 against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, where the right-handed batsman reached this milestone with a boundary.

The 35-year-old cricketer has become the sixth player in the world to reach the milestone achieved by T20 veterans Chris Gayle, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Alex Hales, and David Warner.

His total of 12,000 runs includes the runs he scored for RCB in the IPL and the now-defunct Champions League, for Delhi in domestic twenty-over cricket, and in T20Is for India.

The next best Indian on the list is Rohit Sharma, who has scored 11,156 runs in 426 matches, followed by Shikhar Dhawan with 9,645 runs in 329 matches.

Batters with Most T20 runs

Chris Gayle - 14562

Shoaib Malik - 13360

Kieron Pollard - 12900

Alex Hales - 12319

David Warner - 12065

Virat Kohli - 12000*

