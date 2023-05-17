PBKS vs DC IPL 2023 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals

PBKS vs DC, IPL 2023 Dream11 Prediction

The 64th match of the Indian Premier League 2023 is set to take place on Wednesday, May 17th, at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, where Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will go head-to-head. PBKS has had an equal number of victories and defeats, with 12 games under their belt, placing them in the 8th position in the points table.

Meanwhile, DC has secured four victories in 12 matches, placing them in the last position in the points tally.

These two teams have faced each other 31 times in the IPL, with PBKS winning 16 games and DC winning 15. In their previous encounter, DC won the toss and chose to field. PBKS set a target of 167 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs, thanks to an impressive maiden century by Prabhsimran Singh, who scored 103 runs off 65 deliveries.

DC had a strong start in their chase, with David Warner and Phillip Salt combining for a 69-run opening partnership. However, the rest of the DC batters struggled, and apart from Warner, no one managed to score more than 20 runs. Warner top-scored for DC with 54 runs off 27 deliveries. PBKS's Harpreet Brar stood out as the leading bowler, taking four wickets for 30 runs in four overs, and PBKS won the game by 31 runs.

Match Details

PBKS vs DC, IPL 2023, Match 64

Date and Time: May 17th, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma

Batters: David Warner (c), Shikhar Dhawan

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone (vc), Axar Patel, Sam Curran, Mitchell Marsh

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

PBKS vs DC My Dream11 Team

Shikhar Dhawan (C), David Warner (VC), Jitesh Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, David Warner, Rilee Rossouw, Mitchell Marsh, Sam Curran, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

