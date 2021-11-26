Pat Cummins named Australia Test captain, Steve Smith to be his deputy

Pat Cummins has been named Australia's 47th Test captain following Tim Paine's resignation from the post last week. Cummins becomes the first fast bowler to captain the Australian men's team full-time as the former captain Steve Smith will be his deputy.

The 47th captain of the Australian men's Test cricket team! @patcummins30 pic.twitter.com/bM4QefTATt — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) November 26, 2021

The decision was announced Friday afternoon after an interview process with a five-person selection panel, which included the selectors George Bailey and Tony Dodemaide, with the Cricket Australia (CA) CEO Nick Hockley.

Talking about role and responsibility, Cummins said that it is an honour to captain Australia and hoped he can provide the same leadership the ex-captain Paine was able to.

In a statement, Cummins said, "I am honoured to accept this role ahead of what will be a massive Ashes summer.

"I hope I can provide the same leadership Tim (Paine) has given the group in the past few years.

"With Steve and I as captains, a number of very senior players in this squad and some great young talent coming through we are a strong and tightly-knit group.

"This is an unexpected privilege which I am very grateful for and am very much looking forward to," he added.

Smith, who was banned from taking up any leadership role for a couple of years after the sandpaper controversy in South Africa in 2018, became eligible for a captaincy role in April 2020. With Cummins being Paine's deputy for the last few years, it was a natural progression for the 28-year old to get the job after Paine resigned following a sexting scandal.