Tim Paine quits as captain after sexting scandal: Other skippers who resigned after controversies

The most recent incident of a skipper stepping down from captaincy duties for the absolute interests of the team was that of Aussie Test captain Tim Paine.

On November 19, just days before the start of the Ashes series, Australian skipper Tim Paine resigned from captaincy duties. The wicketkeeper was allegedly involved in a sexting scandal with a female colleague four years ago.

He addressed the media and even broke down in tears and said it was in the "best interests of his team, family, and the entire cricket fraternity."

Apparently, Paine was involved in an obscene text exchange with a co-worker and even exchanged sexual graphics with a female colleague.

"On reflection, my actions in 2017 do not meet the standard of Australian cricket captain or the wider community. I’m deeply sorry for the hurt and pain that I have caused to my wife, my family, and to the other party. I’m sorry for any damage that this does to the reputation of our sport."