Pakistan PM forms committee to decide on national team's travel to India for ODI World Cup 2023

Pakistan Cricket Team (Image Source- Twitter)

Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shahbaz Sharif, has established a distinguished committee, led by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto, to deliberate on the national cricket team's potential involvement in the 2023 ODI World Cup, set to take place in India.

This high-level committee will thoroughly examine and discuss various facets of Pakistan-India relations, the government's stance on maintaining a separation between sports and policy, as well as the prevailing circumstances in India concerning players, officials, fans, and media.

Once the committee concludes its deliberations, it will present its recommendations to Prime Minister Sharif. It is worth noting that the Prime Minister also holds the esteemed position of being the patron-in-chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

cre_Trending

Both the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the host Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have already announced the schedule for the World Cup, which is set to begin on October 5. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has informed them that the participation of the national team in this prestigious event is subject to government clearance, given the tense relations between the two countries.

The PCB has assembled a committee comprising various members, including Sports Minister Ahsan Mazari, Maryam Aurangzeb, Asad Mahmood, Amin ul Haq, Qamar Zaman Kaira, and former diplomat Tariq Fatmi. These individuals will play a crucial role in assessing the security situation in India, as they have indicated that a high-level security delegation will be sent to inspect the venues where Pakistan's matches are scheduled to take place.

In addition, the acting chairman of the board, Zaka Ashraf, and the chief operating officer, Salman Taseer, are scheduled to depart for Durban on Saturday night to attend the ICC meetings. During these meetings, Ashraf is expected to address India's repeated refusal to send its team to Pakistan, citing security concerns.

One of the most highly anticipated matches of the World Cup, the clash between India and Pakistan, will be held at the world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15. Prior to this, Pakistan will play two warm-up games in Hyderabad before facing the Netherlands and Sri Lanka in their opening matches at the same venue. The team is also scheduled to play in Chennai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.

It is worth noting that India and Pakistan only face each other in the Asia Cup or ICC events, making their encounters even more significant and eagerly awaited by fans around the world.

READ| Watch: MS Dhoni ends social media hiatus; offers exclusive glimpse into 42nd birthday celebrations