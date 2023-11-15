Pakistan cricket turmoil: PCB chief Zaka Ashraf takes big step after Babar Azam and co's World Cup debacle

Following the disappointing performance of the Babar Azam-led team in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) took swift action on November 14 by dismissing the entire selection committee responsible for choosing the squad for the tournament, as reported by Samaa TV.

Following the disappointing performance of the Babar Azam-led team in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) took swift action on November 14 by dismissing the entire selection committee responsible for choosing the squad for the tournament, as reported by Samaa TV. Chairman Zaka Ashraf wielded the axe on the selection committee, which included Tauseef Ahmed, Wajahatullah Wasti, and Wasim Haider.

In the aftermath of this decision, the PCB is expected to unveil a new selection committee in the coming days. The primary task for this new committee will be the selection of the squad for the upcoming Pakistan tour of Australia. Chairman Zaka Ashraf also held a meeting with former cricketers Mohammad Hafeez, Sohail Tanvir, and Wahab Riaz at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The turmoil within the PCB intensified earlier when Inzamam-ul-Haq resigned as chief selector midway through the World Cup amid allegations of a conflict of interest. Following Pakistan's exit from the tournament, bowling coach Morne Morkel, who was on a six-month contract, also stepped down from his role.

Amidst speculations, there are rumors circulating that Babar Azam may face removal as captain, given Pakistan's subpar performance, winning only four out of five games, including their first-ever ODI loss to Afghanistan. Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and Shan Masood are being considered as frontrunners for the captaincy in the red-ball format. For other formats, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Rizwan are being contemplated as potential successors

The upcoming Pakistan tour of Australia is scheduled to commence with a warm-up match against Prime Ministers XI on December 6. The Test series will kick off at Perth Stadium on December 14, with the final Test of the series scheduled to be played in Sydney starting January 3, 2024. In the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle, Pakistan currently leads with two wins from two games on Sri Lankan soil earlier this year. The upcoming three-Test series against the defending champions will be pivotal for Pakistan in the championship race.