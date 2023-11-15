Headlines

Apurva movie review: Tara Sutaria's film tries hard to be Anushka Sharma's NH10, but fails due to predictable writing

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in San Francisco for US-China Summit with Biden

Is rain a concern? Know weather conditions for Ind vs NZ World Cup semi-final

'Pathological liar, Rs 2 cr will be found when...': Twitter banter between TMC's Mahua Moitra and Dehradai

Pakistan cricket turmoil: PCB chief Zaka Ashraf takes big step after Babar Azam and co's World Cup debacle

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apurva movie review: Tara Sutaria's film tries hard to be Anushka Sharma's NH10, but fails due to predictable writing

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in San Francisco for US-China Summit with Biden

Courteney Cox shares one of her favourite Monica-Chandler moments from Friends as she remembers Matthew Perry

7 benefits of drinking carrot juice daily

Indian batters with most runs in knockout matches of ICC events

Indian batters with most ODI runs against New Zealand

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Courteney Cox shares one of her favourite Monica-Chandler moments from Friends as she remembers Matthew Perry

Apurva movie review: Tara Sutaria's film tries hard to be Anushka Sharma's NH10, but fails due to predictable writing

Tiger 3 box office collection day 3: Salman's film inches closer to Rs 150 crore in India, crosses Rs 200 crore globally

HomeCricket

Cricket

Pakistan cricket turmoil: PCB chief Zaka Ashraf takes big step after Babar Azam and co's World Cup debacle

Following the disappointing performance of the Babar Azam-led team in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) took swift action on November 14 by dismissing the entire selection committee responsible for choosing the squad for the tournament, as reported by Samaa TV.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 08:42 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Following the disappointing performance of the Babar Azam-led team in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) took swift action on November 14 by dismissing the entire selection committee responsible for choosing the squad for the tournament, as reported by Samaa TV. Chairman Zaka Ashraf wielded the axe on the selection committee, which included Tauseef Ahmed, Wajahatullah Wasti, and Wasim Haider.

In the aftermath of this decision, the PCB is expected to unveil a new selection committee in the coming days. The primary task for this new committee will be the selection of the squad for the upcoming Pakistan tour of Australia. Chairman Zaka Ashraf also held a meeting with former cricketers Mohammad Hafeez, Sohail Tanvir, and Wahab Riaz at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The turmoil within the PCB intensified earlier when Inzamam-ul-Haq resigned as chief selector midway through the World Cup amid allegations of a conflict of interest. Following Pakistan's exit from the tournament, bowling coach Morne Morkel, who was on a six-month contract, also stepped down from his role.

Amidst speculations, there are rumors circulating that Babar Azam may face removal as captain, given Pakistan's subpar performance, winning only four out of five games, including their first-ever ODI loss to Afghanistan. Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and Shan Masood are being considered as frontrunners for the captaincy in the red-ball format. For other formats, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Rizwan are being contemplated as potential successors

The upcoming Pakistan tour of Australia is scheduled to commence with a warm-up match against Prime Ministers XI on December 6. The Test series will kick off at Perth Stadium on December 14, with the final Test of the series scheduled to be played in Sydney starting January 3, 2024. In the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle, Pakistan currently leads with two wins from two games on Sri Lankan soil earlier this year. The upcoming three-Test series against the defending champions will be pivotal for Pakistan in the championship race.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Israel-Hamas War: Israel conducts raids inside Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital

'Even if Israel has to stand against world...': Israeli PM Netanyahu vows to defeat Hamas

Track your fitness levels with these branded weight machines

Sahara Group founder dies: Subrata Roy's wife, son are not Indian citizens, know about their citizenship

Salman Khan fans burst crackers inside theatres screening Tiger 3 on Diwali; netizens slam them: 'If it catches fire...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE