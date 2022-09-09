Search icon
PAK vs SL: Pathum Nissanka's unbeaten 55-run knock guides Sri Lanka to 5 wicket win

Pathum Nissanka remained unbeaten at 55 runs as he helped Sri Lanka chase down the required 122-run target. Dasun Shanaka's side finishes on a high.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 10:50 PM IST

Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 5 wickets finish at the top of Asia Cup Super 4 points table

Sri Lanka dominated Pakistan in all departments to send an early warning before the final of Asia Cup 2022. The last Super 4 league clash of the tournament, was strangely one-sided as Dasun Shanaka's side won their fourth consecutive match. Since the last World Cup in UAE, Sri Lanka had only won two matches overall, but they've been in rich form in the Asia Cup so far. 

Pathum Nissanka played a sublime unbeaten 55-run knock to help his side to a 5-wicket win. It was the final before the final, and Shanaka's Sri Lanka came out on top, and the win should give them confidence ahead of the summit clash. 

More to follow...

