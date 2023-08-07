Old video of Virat Kohli, Tamannaah Bhatia goes viral; cricketer ‘flirts’ with Lust Stories 2 actress in ad

An old video of Virat Kohli and Tamannaah Bhatia is going viral on social media, showing the former Indian captain ‘flirting’ with the actress in the advertisement.

Before marrying Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli had dating rumours with several actresses and models. One of these actresses was Tamannaah Bhatia. Now, an old video of Virat with Tamannaah Bhatia is going viral, showing the two in a new light.

The viral video of Virat Kohli and Tamannaah Bhatia surfaced on Twitter, showing the former Indian skipper ‘flirting’ with the actress, who was most recently seen in the Netflix series Lust Stories 2. The old viral video is actually a TV advertisement that the two shot together.

Virat Kohli, years before marrying Anushka Sharma, was reportedly dating actress Tamannaah Bhatia, but the two never publically confirmed their relationship. Their dating rumours were sparked because of this old ad, where the two can be seen flirting with each other.

The viral video which is nearly a decade old, Virat Kohli can be seen approaching Tamannaah Bhatia and asking for her number, striking up a conversation, and flirting with the actress. The video sparked a lot of social media reactions, and many netizens jokingly tagged Anushka Sharma in the video.

While netizens were left amused seeing Virat Kohli flirting with Tamannaah Bhatia, many social media users also lauded the acting skills of the Indian cricketer, urging him to take up acting and make a Bollywood debut after retiring from cricket.

Tamannaah Bhatia had also issued a clarification regarding dating rumours with Virat Kohli over five years ago, saying that the two were just colleagues during the ad shoot and had barely had a conversation apart from the shoot.

The Lust Stories 2 actress had said in an interview, “I wish, I wish people… They really have no clue. I think we spoke four words during the ad film, that’s it. After that, I’ve never met or spoken to Virat. But, I must say he was better than most of the actors we work with. And it was quite intimidating.”

Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia recently confirmed her relationship with actor Vijay Varma, who was also seen beside her in Lust Stories 2.

