Meet Virat Kohli’s elder brother Vikas Kohli, know his business, net worth, hobbies and other details

Vikas has played an important role in shaping up Virat Kohli’s career as he used to accompany the former India captain to the cricket academy in his early years. According to reports, Vikas Kohli also used to guide Virat through his low performances when he was growing up.

Who is Vikas Kohli?

Vikas Kohli is married to Chetna and is the couple is the proud parent of a son named Aarav Kohli. Virat Kohli's elder brother Vikas is a successful businessman and he owns a brand named One8. Virat Kohli also has a stake in this brand. Vikas handles all the work related to One8.

Vikas Kohli is also fond of expensive watches. Vikas Kohli often posts his pictures on social media flaunting his expensive watches. Apart from this, Virat Kohli’s elder brother also owns many expensive vehicles.

Vikas Kohli lives in Gurugram, Haryana. He also runs restaurants at two different places in Gurugram and is the owner of a bar too. No concrete information is available in public domain about Vikas Kohli’s net worth.

Vikas Kohli lives a luxurious life and its glimpse can be found on his Instagram account. Vikas Kohli is also fond of cricket and car racing.