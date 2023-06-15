Old video of MS Dhoni introducing himself in early cricketing days goes viral, fans feel nostalgic

Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

The thrill and adrenaline rush of watching the Indian Cricket team win international titles is a memory cherished by those who grew up in the 90s and early 2000s. From the ICC Mens T20 World Cup in 2007 to the ICC World Cup in 2011, the feeling of seeing our Men in Blue lift the trophies and run around the stadium is unforgettable.

However, amidst all these matches, one player stood out - Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He is not just a former captain or wicketkeeper of the Indian team, but a sensation for cricket fans. Even though we only get to watch him in action during the IPL, fans still reminisce about his heroics on the field by sharing his old videos.

A compilation of video featuring MS Dhoni introducing himself during the early stages of his career has recently gone viral. The footage showcases a youthful Dhoni, in his early twenties, introducing himself as a wicket-keeper and right-handed batsman with a simple greeting of "Hi, I'm MS Dhoni."

As the years progress, the video reveals a shift in Dhoni's introduction, as he begins to refer to himself simply as "Dhoni." This nostalgic footage has struck a chord with fans, evoking a sense of sentimentality and fondness for the cricketer's early days.

Recently, another throwback video featuring MS Dhoni had gone viral on social media, showcasing a delightful moment from the past. The clip captures Dhoni riding a white bike with former India pacer S Sreesanth seated behind him. As they stopped at a traffic signal, fans couldn't resist taking photos of the iconic duo.

Unseen video of our Thala Dhoni with Sreesanth on Bike!! pic.twitter.com/YaVLrDGvYB — DIPTI MSDIAN (@Diptiranjan_7) June 14, 2023

