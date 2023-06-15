Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

Old video of MS Dhoni introducing himself in early cricketing days goes viral, fans feel nostalgic

A compilation of videos featuring MS Dhoni introducing himself during the early stages of his career has recently gone viral.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 07:51 PM IST

Old video of MS Dhoni introducing himself in early cricketing days goes viral, fans feel nostalgic
Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

The thrill and adrenaline rush of watching the Indian Cricket team win international titles is a memory cherished by those who grew up in the 90s and early 2000s. From the ICC Mens T20 World Cup in 2007 to the ICC World Cup in 2011, the feeling of seeing our Men in Blue lift the trophies and run around the stadium is unforgettable.

However, amidst all these matches, one player stood out - Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He is not just a former captain or wicketkeeper of the Indian team, but a sensation for cricket fans. Even though we only get to watch him in action during the IPL, fans still reminisce about his heroics on the field by sharing his old videos.

A compilation of video featuring MS Dhoni introducing himself during the early stages of his career has recently gone viral. The footage showcases a youthful Dhoni, in his early twenties, introducing himself as a wicket-keeper and right-handed batsman with a simple greeting of "Hi, I'm MS Dhoni."

As the years progress, the video reveals a shift in Dhoni's introduction, as he begins to refer to himself simply as "Dhoni." This nostalgic footage has struck a chord with fans, evoking a sense of sentimentality and fondness for the cricketer's early days.

Watch: 

Recently, another throwback video featuring MS Dhoni had gone viral on social media, showcasing a delightful moment from the past. The clip captures Dhoni riding a white bike with former India pacer S Sreesanth seated behind him. As they stopped at a traffic signal, fans couldn't resist taking photos of the iconic duo.

READ| ‘If it was India taking that catch…’: Australia legend on Shubman Gill's controversial dismissal in WTC 2023 final

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
How Sapna Choudhary, went from earning Rs 3000 per stage show to walking the Cannes red carpet, all you need to know
Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area
Meet Shilpi Kulshrestha, VP at Byju's and popular model and influencer, whose videos get millions of views on Instagram
Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrates with team Citadel India, Varun Dhawan, Raj and DK; shares photo dump of week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Asia Cup 2023: Hybrid model gets go-ahead, this edition to be played in Pakistan, Sri Lanka
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.