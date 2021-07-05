Old pic of Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, Anjali Tendulkar watching Wimbledon match goes VIRAL

Legendary India batsman Sachin Tendulkar grabbed a lot of attention when he graced the Centre Court with his wife Anjali Tendulkar during the 2015 edition Wimbledon Championships. Sachin and Anjali were accompanied by Team India skipper Virat Kohli and his wife actress Anushka Sharma.

It is to be noted that Tendulkar is a fan of Swiss tennis star Roger Federer. Besides Tendulkar and Kohli, the Men’s semi-finals of the 2015 Wimbledon Championships also saw the presence of Arsenal legend Thierry Henry and former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson. Henry and Ferguson were spotted sitting on Tendulkar's left at the Centre Court.

The semi-final matches of the 2015 Wimbledon Championships were a memorable affair as world No.1 Novak Djokovic clashed against Richard Gasquet of France, while world No.2 Roger Federer locked horns with third seed Andy Murray.

Federer managed to defeat local hope Murray to set up an epic clash with Djokovic in the final of the Grand Slam event. In the final, Djokovic beat Federer 7–6(7–1), 6–7(10–12), 6–4, 6–3 to retain the men's singles title. In the 2015 Wimbledon Championships, two-time champion Rafael Nadal was defeated in the second round by by Germany's Dustin Brown.