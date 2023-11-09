Headlines

NZ vs SL: Kane Williamson, Trent Boult playfully tease Angelo Mathews over his 'timed out' dismissal - Watch

Cricket

Meet man with Rs 24,150 crore net worth, left job in US to lead Rs 1,25,000 crore company in India

NZ vs SL: Kane Williamson, Trent Boult playfully tease Angelo Mathews over his 'timed out' dismissal - Watch

NZ vs SL: Kane Williamson, Trent Boult playfully tease Angelo Mathews over his 'timed out' dismissal - Watch

In Sri Lanka's previous match against Bangladesh, Angelo Mathews faced the unusual fate of being timed out, marking the first-ever such dismissal in international cricket.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 05:47 PM IST

In the 41st clash of the ICC World Cup 2023, New Zealand faced off against Sri Lanka at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. Despite the passing of days since the infamous incident of Angelo Mathews' time-out dismissal, the memory still lingers on the cricket field.

Today, as Mathews approached the crease against the Kiwis, the New Zealand captain playfully approached him with a witty remark. "Do you have a sturdy helmet, my friend? Is the strap secure?" he possibly quipped, sparking laughter from both the commentators and the enthusiastic fans. This light-hearted exchange quickly became the talk of social media, highlighting the camaraderie and banter between the players.

Watch:

In Sri Lanka's previous match against Bangladesh, a rare and unfortunate event occurred. Angelo Mathews faced the unusual fate of being timed out, marking the first-ever such dismissal in international cricket. Struggling with his helmet's strap, Mathews was unable to reach the crease within the allotted time, prompting an appeal from the Bangladesh players and their captain, Shakib Al Hasan. The on-field umpires, Marais Erasmus and Richard Illingworth, ultimately adjudged Mathews out.

Despite Mathews' spirited argument, he was forced to leave the field. To make matters worse, Bangladesh successfully chased down the 280-run target, securing a victory with three wickets and 8.1 overs to spare.

Now, turning our attention to the encounter with New Zealand, it was Trent Boult who had already set the tone for the Kiwis with an impressive performance during the opening powerplay, claiming three wickets. The light banter exchanged between Williamson, Boult, and Mathews added a refreshing touch to the competitive spirit of the World Cup.

It is worth noting that the ongoing match is a must-win game for the Kiwis if they hope to secure a place in the semifinals.

