No Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli as BCCI announce squad for India's tour of Zimbabwe

BCCI on Saturday announced India's squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe and senior players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja were among the names who were rested.

Indian all-rounders Washington Sundar and Deepak Chahar will mark their return from respective injuries, while Shikhar Dhawan will captain the Men in Blue.

Meanwhile, the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer have also been rested, but Rahul Tripathi has earned his maiden ODI call-up.

Ahead of the ICC T20I World Cup 2022, the BCCI has been carefully managing the work-load of senior players and hence, they have named a relatively young side for the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe, with Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad all retaining their places.

Ahead of the ICC T20I World Cup 2022, the BCCI has been carefully managing the work-load of senior players and hence, they have named a relatively young side for the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe, with Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad all retaining their places.

A young Indian side led by Shikhar Dhawan recently defeated West Indies 3-0 in the ODI series, and a similar-looking squad will travel to Harare for the Zimbabwe tour, while the rest of the senior players will gear up for Asia Cup 2022.

The Men in Blue will face off against Zimbabwe for the first time since 2016, and earlier, reports had suggested that Virat Kohli would be included in the Zimbabwe squad, however, he will continue to be rested, after missing the West Indies tour.

