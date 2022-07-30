Search icon
CWG 2022: Virender Sehwag brutally trolled after wrongly congratulating Hima Das for winning gold

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag was brutally trolled by netizens after he wrongly congratulated Hima Das for winning gold at CWG 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 05:48 PM IST

Virender Sehwag

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag was brutally trolled by netizens on Saturday after he wrongly congratulated Hima Das for winning gold at CWG 2022. Sehwag wished Indian athlete Das for winning gold at Commonwealth Games 2022, long before the athletics event had even begun at CWG 2022. 

Sehwag later deleted his tweet and congratulated Sanket Mahadev Sargar who later clinched India's first medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022. 

The cricketer turned commentator's tweet read, "What a win! Indian athletes have totally arrived. Many congratulations to Hima Das on winning gold in the 400m at the Commonwealth Games. Fakr Hai."

However, Sehwag later realized that he was a victim of misinformation and quickly deleted his tweet, but it was already too late by then. 

When the veteran congratulated Sanket Sargar, fans started to troll him, and some even urged him to stay informed better. 

"Well done #SanketSargar for winning India it's first medal at the Commonwealth Games, brilliant effort. Proud of your Silver #CWG," he wrote.  

Here's how netizens reacted to Sehwag's tweet:

Meanwhile, Sanket opened India's tally in Birmingham 2022 with a silver medal. The 21-year-old from Maharashtra was congratulated by PM Narendra Modi and Sanket dedicated his medal to India's 75th year of Independence. 

