CWG 2022: Virender Sehwag brutally trolled after wrongly congratulating Hima Das for winning gold

Virender Sehwag

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag was brutally trolled by netizens on Saturday after he wrongly congratulated Hima Das for winning gold at CWG 2022. Sehwag wished Indian athlete Das for winning gold at Commonwealth Games 2022, long before the athletics event had even begun at CWG 2022.

Sehwag later deleted his tweet and congratulated Sanket Mahadev Sargar who later clinched India's first medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

The cricketer turned commentator's tweet read, "What a win! Indian athletes have totally arrived. Many congratulations to Hima Das on winning gold in the 400m at the Commonwealth Games. Fakr Hai."

READ| Who is Sanket Mahadev Sargar, son of 'paan' seller who won India's first CWG 2022 medal?

However, Sehwag later realized that he was a victim of misinformation and quickly deleted his tweet, but it was already too late by then.

When the veteran congratulated Sanket Sargar, fans started to troll him, and some even urged him to stay informed better.

"Well done #SanketSargar for winning India it's first medal at the Commonwealth Games, brilliant effort. Proud of your Silver #CWG," he wrote.

Here's how netizens reacted to Sehwag's tweet:

Well done #SanketSargar for winning India it's first medal at the Commonwealth Games, brilliant effort.

Proud of your Silver#CWG . pic.twitter.com/5qJzMwevF8 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 30, 2022

Go to sleep now,you guys don't even follow any other sports, don't be fake by tweeting blah blahh blahh,if you don't follow don't tweet it's an insult to other sports. pic.twitter.com/vZgkUdKqQS — Ritobhash (@Ritobhash2) July 30, 2022

Yes indeed well done!

But I would like to know sirjee when did hima das won gold today! I was like what? Really! Hang on! Oops. pic.twitter.com/ORL4I5hFRn — Adi(@dazzy099) July 30, 2022

First to gold tha na tau pic.twitter.com/Hi8tkpDfwS — MSDIAN (@MSD_077) July 30, 2022

Viru bhai thoda updated rha kriye, wrna tweet krne se pehle soch liya kriye July 30, 2022

READ| PM Narendra Modi reacts after Sanket Sargar opens India's tally at CWG 2022 with silver

Meanwhile, Sanket opened India's tally in Birmingham 2022 with a silver medal. The 21-year-old from Maharashtra was congratulated by PM Narendra Modi and Sanket dedicated his medal to India's 75th year of Independence.