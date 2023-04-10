Search icon
Watch: LSG's Nicholas Pooran smashes 50 in just 15 balls vs RCB, fastest in IPL 2023

Fastest 50 in IPL 2023: Nicholas Pooran went past Ajinkya Rahane’s 19-ball fifty against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 11:12 PM IST

IPL 2023, LSG vs RCB: Another record was made in the 15th of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Monday when Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) Nicholas Pooran smashed the fastest 50 in the match. He achieved the feat in just 15 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. It is the fastest 50 of the 16th season of IPL so far.

Watch here:

The left-hander fell for an 18-ball 62. Pooran, West Indies cricketer, was bought for Rs. 16 crore by the Lucknow franchise at the IPL 2023 auction. Earlier, RCB skipper Faf Du Plessis smashed a 115-metre six, the longest in IPL 2023 so far.

READ | Watch: Amit Mishra caught applying saliva on the ball during RCB vs LSG IPL match, dismisses Virat Kohli 2 balls later

 

 

 

