Watch: LSG's Nicholas Pooran smashes 50 in just 15 balls vs RCB, fastest in IPL 2023

IPL 2023, LSG vs RCB: Another record was made in the 15th of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Monday when Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) Nicholas Pooran smashed the fastest 50 in the match. He achieved the feat in just 15 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. It is the fastest 50 of the 16th season of IPL so far.

The left-hander fell for an 18-ball 62. Pooran, West Indies cricketer, was bought for Rs. 16 crore by the Lucknow franchise at the IPL 2023 auction. Earlier, RCB skipper Faf Du Plessis smashed a 115-metre six, the longest in IPL 2023 so far.

