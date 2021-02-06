Headlines

Netizens make Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's 'standing in sync' pic on Day 1 of Chennai Test viral

A photograph of Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from Day 1 of the first Test match caught the fancy of cricket fans on social media.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 06, 2021, 05:37 PM IST

Twitter is a funny place, especially when a photo grabs the attention of users, it won't take time for it to become viral. The same happened when a photograph of Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from Day 1 of the first Test match against England caught the fancy of cricket fans on social media.

While Joe Root kept the runs ticking on the scoreboard, a snapshot of Kohli and Sharma standing in sync brought the social media alive.

Soon the two were teleported inside a local train and even converted into the 'jealous girlfriend' meme. Have a look.

As for the clash, at stumps, Dominic Bess and Jack Leach have taken the score to 555 having maintained a 30 runs partnership. Ishant Sharma is sitting on 299 Test wickets and is waiting to reach 300. 

England who had won the toss had ensured they ran the Indian bowlers in the first innings of the series. Captain Joe Root led from the front as he had continued his masterclass innings from yesterday onto Day 2. Root was, however, dismissed by Shahbaz Nadeem for 218 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. 

