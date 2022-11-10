'Only good to perform against...': Netizens furious with KL Rahul as he gets out after scoring 5 runs in semi-final

KL Rahul

India are playing against England in the all important semi-final match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 and the winner of this game will face Pakistan at MCG in the final match which will be played on November 13. After winning the toss and opting to bowl first, England seamer Chris Woakes dismissed KL Rahul in his first over.

KL Rahul, who seemed to find his form during India's previous games against Bangladesh and Netherlands, managed to score only 5 runs in this match as he was decieved by bouncer and edged the ball towards the keeper giving England their first wicket. Netizens were very furious by KL Rahul's low scoring innings and here's how they reacted.

KL Rahul is the most dependable player. He is playing well against the weak teams and getting out early against the big teams. Very consistent. #KLRahul #ICCT20WorldCup2022 November 10, 2022

Talking about the match, after losing early wicket of KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma added 47 runs for the 2nd wicket and as we write, Rohit Sharma has just lost his wicket after scoring 27 of 27 deliveries. Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav are currently on the crease and Indian team has scored 57 runs after 9 overs.