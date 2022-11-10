IND vs ENG: 'Put mobile signal jammer in....' Wasim Jaffer's tweet for UK PM Rishi Sunak is pure gold

Wasim Jaffer

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer is often known for his hilarious tweets and ahead of India's all important semi-final match against England in Adelaide, his tweet for UK's newly sworn president Rishi Sunak is going viral. In the tweet, Wasim Jaffer has requested the UK PM to put a mobile signal jammer in Yorkshire. Check out his hilarious tweet.

Hi @RishiSunak! Kindly request you to put a mobile signal jammer in Yorkshire for next few hours. I'm sure it'll be seen as a goodwill gesture towards India. Thanks #INDvENG #T20WorldCup https://t.co/pxohSGNKHT November 10, 2022

For the unveresed, Rishi Sunak lives in Yorkshire and is the newly elected Prime Minister of United Kingdom, He has Indian roots as his parents are from India and his wife is also Indian.

Coming to the match, England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bat first and India lost the wicket of KL Rahul in the 2nd over of the match. As we write, Indian team has scored 17 runs for the loss of 1 wicket after 3.1 wickets. Rohit Sharma and Virat kohli are currently batting on the crease.