IND vs ENG: 'Put mobile signal jammer in....' Wasim Jaffer's tweet for UK PM Rishi Sunak is pure gold

India will be facing England in the 2nd semifinal of the World Cup in Adelaide today and the winner of the game will meet Pakistan in final match.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 01:46 PM IST

Wasim Jaffer

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer is often known for his hilarious tweets and ahead of India's all important semi-final match against England in Adelaide, his tweet for UK's newly sworn president Rishi Sunak is going viral. In the tweet, Wasim Jaffer has requested the UK PM to put a mobile signal jammer in Yorkshire. Check out his hilarious tweet.

READ: T20 World Cup semi-final: Fans perform special puja ahead of IND vs ENG high octane clash

For the unveresed, Rishi Sunak lives in Yorkshire and is the newly elected Prime Minister of United Kingdom, He has Indian roots as his parents are from India and his wife is also Indian.

Coming to the match, England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bat first and India lost the wicket of KL Rahul in the 2nd over of the match. As we write, Indian team has scored 17 runs for the loss of 1 wicket after 3.1 wickets. Rohit Sharma and Virat kohli are currently batting on the crease.

