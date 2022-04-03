'Thukra ke mera pyar...': Netizens believe CSK lost due to absence of Suresh Raina

Cricket
Chennai Super Kings batter, they fell like a pack of cards against Punjab Kings.
'Kya hua tera wada...' is surely what Suresh Raina fans are thinking right now as the absence of Mr IPL in the 15th edition has seen an effect on Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The side, that played their third game against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, saw them lose yet again.
Liam Livingstone's 60-run knock off 32 balls had helped Punjab to reach 180/8 in 20 overs and then the bowlers did their job to defend their total with ease. Under Ravindra Jadeja's captaincy, CSK lost their third consecutive game and this time by 54 runs.
Seeing the way CSK were bowled out with the majority of their batters not able to bat has made netizens believe that if Raina would be there, things would be different.
Raina to CSK - Thukra ke mera pyar apna janaja dekhegi pic.twitter.com/CTjc11sZO0— Vinay Kumar Shukla (@VinayShu1998) April 3, 2022
The reason behind #CSK is Struggling is this Man : #Raina— (@aayushandilya) April 3, 2022
Chinna Thala Fan pic.twitter.com/MSieAZrQsW
I miss Suresh Raina this year CSK should have retained him since he is the Mr.IPL. #ChennaiSuperKings #SureshRaina #IPL2022 #CSKvsPBKS #WhistlePodu #ChinnaThala #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/e9dOqiGP5Q— Varsha Chooranolickal (@MartinVarsha) April 3, 2022
CSK Needs Raina Sir#SureshRaina #CSK #PBKSvCSK #Dhoni #Thala— Rajat jakhotiya (@JakhotiyaRajat) April 3, 2022
Missing raina, faf, deepak, shardul— Monika Somani (@somani980) April 3, 2022
And off course #Dhoni as a captain.#YellowArmy #IPL #ChennaiSuperKings
History repeating itself!!— Kanhaiya Lal Saran (@Kanhaiy66444561) April 3, 2022
If there is no Raina
There is no CSK left
Without Chinna thala
Csk is always going to finish at bottom of the table
He was Lucky charm of Csk
They day they didn't bought Raina i told my friends Csk gonna lose badly this year like 2020#ipl #PBKSvCSK
For Punjab, spinner Rahul Chahar was the pick of the bowler as he took three wickets while Livingstone's form continued with the ball as well as he claimed two wickets. Debutant Vaibhav Arora also took two wickets while Kagiso Rabada, Odean Smith and Arshdeep Singh all took a wicket each.
Talking about CSK batter, they fell like a pack of cards. Barring Shivam Dube's 57 off 30 balls, and MS Dhoni's (23 off 28) cameo, the other batters could not do much. Robin Uthappa (13 off 10) and Ambati Rayudu (13 off 21) were the other batters who managed to put some runs on the board, while the others all were dismissed in single digits.