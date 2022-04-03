Headlines

'Thukra ke mera pyar...': Netizens believe CSK lost due to absence of Suresh Raina

Updated: Apr 04, 2022, 04:37 PM IST

'Kya hua tera wada...' is surely what Suresh Raina fans are thinking right now as the absence of Mr IPL in the 15th edition has seen an effect on Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The side, that played their third game against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, saw them lose yet again.

Liam Livingstone's 60-run knock off 32 balls had helped Punjab to reach 180/8 in 20 overs and then the bowlers did their job to defend their total with ease. Under Ravindra Jadeja's captaincy, CSK lost their third consecutive game and this time by 54 runs.

Seeing the way CSK were bowled out with the majority of their batters not able to bat has made netizens believe that if Raina would be there, things would be different.

For Punjab, spinner Rahul Chahar was the pick of the bowler as he took three wickets while Livingstone's form continued with the ball as well as he claimed two wickets. Debutant Vaibhav Arora also took two wickets while Kagiso Rabada, Odean Smith and Arshdeep Singh all took a wicket each.

Talking about CSK batter, they fell like a pack of cards. Barring Shivam Dube's 57 off 30 balls, and MS Dhoni's (23 off 28) cameo, the other batters could not do much. Robin Uthappa (13 off 10) and Ambati Rayudu (13 off 21) were the other batters who managed to put some runs on the board, while the others all were dismissed in single digits.

