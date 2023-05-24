Watch: Naveen-Ul-Haq’s celebration after dismissing Cameron Green in LSG vs MI IPL match goes viral (Photo: Twitter)

IPL 2023, MI vs LSG: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Naveen-Ul-Haq is on the fire today in the LSG vs MI IPL match. He has taken three wickets including Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma in the ongoing eliminator match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Lucknow on Wednesday.

The pacer's celebration in a unique style after he dismissed Mumbai Indians (MI) star batter Cameron Green has gone viral. Naveen dismissed both Suryakumar and Cameron in the same over. Check out the video here:

Haaters gonna hate! Naveen ul haq gonna rock Blocking out the noise of the haters.



The KL Rahul celebrtion MIvsLSG pic.twitter.com/DAe2lQlWgM May 24, 2023

In his first over, the pacer got rid of Rohit and just gave nine runs. Some fans also compared his gesture to LSG's KL Rahul. Earlier, MI captain skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first against LSG in the eliminator clash of IPL 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.

SHOUT OUT TO NOISE!



KL Rahul Naveen Ul HaLSGPLPlayOffs pic.twitter.com/Br8dkc1pMm — Kunal Yadav (@kunaalyaadav) May 24, 2023

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal.

Lucknow Super Giants: Krunal Pandya (c), Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (w), Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Mohsin Khan.

READ | Meet Sanjiv Goenka, owner of LSG with a net worth of Rs 16,500 crore, check Mukesh Ambani connection