Watch: Naveen-Ul-Haq’s celebration after dismissing Cameron Green in LSG vs MI IPL match goes viral

IPL 2023, MI vs LSG: Naveen-Ul-Haq has taken three crucial wickets of Mumbai Indians.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 24, 2023, 09:12 PM IST

IPL 2023, MI vs LSG: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Naveen-Ul-Haq is on the fire today in the LSG vs MI IPL match. He has taken three wickets including Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav and Rohit Sharma in the ongoing eliminator match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Lucknow on Wednesday.

The pacer's celebration in a unique style after he dismissed Mumbai Indians (MI) star batter Cameron Green has gone viral. Naveen dismissed both Suryakumar and Cameron in the same over. Check out the video here:

In his first over, the pacer got rid of Rohit and just gave nine runs. Some fans also compared his gesture to LSG's KL Rahul. Earlier, MI captain skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first against LSG in the eliminator clash of IPL 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.

 

 

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal.

Lucknow Super Giants: Krunal Pandya (c), Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (w), Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Mohsin Khan.

