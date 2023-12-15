Headlines

MS Dhoni's iconic no.7 jersey reportedly retired by BCCI as tribute to ‘Captain Cool’

The retirement of Dhoni's No.7 jersey signifies the end of an era. This number holds immense significance in the world of cricket, as it represents the legacy of a true champion.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 01:00 PM IST

In a historic move, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly decided to retire the iconic No.7 jersey worn by the legendary cricketer, MS Dhoni. As per a report by Indian Express, it comes as a tribute to one of the greatest captains in the history of Indian cricket. Dhoni, fondly known as 'Captain Cool', has left an indelible mark on the sport and his jersey number has become synonymous with his name.

MS Dhoni's journey as the captain of the Indian cricket team has been nothing short of extraordinary. Under his leadership, India achieved numerous milestones, including winning the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011. Dhoni's calm and composed demeanor on the field earned him the nickname 'Captain Cool', as he effortlessly guided his team to victory in high-pressure situations.

The retirement of Dhoni's No.7 jersey signifies the end of an era. This number holds immense significance in the world of cricket, as it represents the legacy of a true champion. No other player will be able to don the No.7 jersey in the Indian cricket team, as it now belongs exclusively to MS Dhoni.

Dhoni's impact on Indian cricket goes beyond just his captaincy. He is widely regarded as one of the best wicket-keeper batsmen in the world. His lightning-fast stumpings and powerful batting skills have mesmerized cricket fans across the globe. Dhoni's ability to finish matches with his trademark helicopter shot has become the stuff of legends.The retirement of Dhoni's jersey by the BCCI is a testament to his immense contribution to Indian cricket. 

It is a fitting tribute to a player who has inspired generations of cricketers and brought glory to the nation. The No.7 jersey will forever serve as a reminder of Dhoni's remarkable career and the impact he has had on the sport.

As fans, we may no longer see Dhoni on the field wearing his beloved No.7 jersey, but his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of cricketers. The retirement of his jersey is a symbolic gesture that honors his greatness and ensures that his legacy will live on in the hearts of cricket enthusiasts.

