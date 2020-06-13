MS Dhoni is cricket's biggest superstar: Dwayne Bravo

Bravo has been an integral part of the CSK team ever since his arrival back in 2011.

West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo has hyped praises over his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni, labelling him the biggest superstar in cricket.

The star allrounder also expressed his thoughts on how Dhoni is one of the easiest people to approach and interact with.

Bravo's remarks came during an Instagram live chat with former Zimbabwe pacer Pommie Mbangwa where he spoke about his stint with the Chennai-based franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"I think a lot of credit for CSK's success has to be given to Dhoni and Fleming, obviously the owners, they trust both Fleming and Dhoni, so there is no outside interference when it comes to decision making, both are very big students of the game, players love MS and it's an environment and franchise that allows you to be you," Bravo told Mbangwa during the chat.

"MS Dhoni is the biggest superstar in cricket and in our team. He was one of the easiest people to interact with, outside of the cricket field, he is like playing video games, his door is open at all times, whenever you talk about the biggest superstar and then you think a person like Dhoni is the most humble of them all. CSK is a special team and we have the most loyal fans," he added.

The coronavirus outbreak brought most sports activities to a halt with players practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic.

The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced that the 13th edition Indian Premier League (IPL) has been suspended till further notice amid coronavirus pandemic.

The opening match of this year's IPL was supposed to be played between the most successful teams of IPL - defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.