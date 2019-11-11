MS Dhoni celebrates his long-time friend Seemant Lohani's birthday with childhood buddies

Former Team India skipper MS Dhoni celebrated his childhood friend Seemant Lohani's birthday at his farmhouse.

Lohani is one of Dhoni's closest friend and in the movie 'MS Dhoni - The Untold Story', his character was also shown in it.

As the group of old friends got back together to celebrate Lohani's special day, MSD could be seen applying cake on the face of his friend at his farmhouse, Kailashpati, in Ranchi.

Ever since India's semi-final exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against New Zealand in August, MSD made himself unavailable for selection. During his break from cricket, the 38-year-old also served for the Indian Army too.

After being absent from the Indian squad which took on West Indies and South Africa in the past months, Dhoni also backed out from the Bangladesh series as well.

Earlier last month, reports also broke that the former Team India skipper will not be selected in the national squad ever again. However, the selection committee will only give him a chance to return for a farewell series.