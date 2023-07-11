Headlines

cricket

cricket

MS Dhoni brought calm to the team, Virat Kohli aggression, Rohit Sharma brings…

Rohit Sharma has been drawing heavy criticism over his captaincy after India’s disappointing defeat in the World Test Championship 2023 Final against Australia.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 12:54 PM IST

India and Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has been on the receiving end of criticism over his captaincy in recent times. Sharma drew flak after India’s disappointing defeat in the World Test Championship 2023 Final against Australia. Sharma has won the IPL a record 5 times and has the backing of the BCCI in leading the national side. However, many including legend Sunil Gavaskar have questioned Sharma’s recent decisions including team selection.

Legendary skipper MS Dhoni was known for bringing his calm and cool genius to the side. Sharma’s predecessor, Virat Kohli was known for his aggressive approach in captaincy, as was recently pointed out by former selector Sarandeep Singh. So, what does Rohit Sharma bring to the table that stands out? Ashwin, the star who was left out of the playing XI in the WTC final has highlighted the one quality of the current captain.

Speaking to fielding coach T Dilip on his YouTube channel, ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin praised Sharma saying, “His [Rohit Sharma] empathy for players and the support and backing, and understanding of the player is something exemplary. And that’s really why he has won so many titles also.”

“I mean that’s something that I’ll always take away with when it comes to Rohit,” Ashwin added.

Ashwin’s words of support for Sharma were also echoed by another spin great. Former India star Harbhajan Singh has come out backing Rohit Sharma. Harbhajan has hit out at Sharma’s detractors saying that people are going “overboard” with their criticism of his captaincy. He reminded that Rohit commands a lot of respect among his peers.

“Team India didn't do well in the WTC final, and yes, you talk about that performance and move on from there. But it is unfair to criticise Rohit alone, that he is not scoring runs, putting on weight, not captaining well. I think he is a brilliant leader,” Harbhajan said.

“I have played with him (Rohit) and watched him closely. He commands a lot of respect not only in the MI dressing room but also in the Indian dressing room. So I think it's unfair to judge him on the basis of recent results. He will come good and we need to show faith in him and we need to support him rather than pinpointing that you are not doing this or that,” the ace spinner said.

 

(Inputs from PTI)

