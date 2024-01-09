Mohammad Shami joins Tendulkar, Pandya, Raina in discussing Tourism amid Maldives row

Mohammed Shami has spoken on the ongoing Maldives issue and expressed his support for Indian tourism and encouraged fellow citizens to explore the beauty of the Indian beaches.

India's prominent pacer, Mohammed Shami, has weighed in on the ongoing Maldives controversy, rallying support for Indian tourism. In light of recent remarks by a Maldives minister and other public figures following PM Narendra Modi's visit to Lakshadweep, Shami encourages citizens to explore the beauty of Indian beaches.

Speaking to ANI, he expressed, 'We should promote our tourism. No matter which way the country moves forward, it is good for everyone. PM is trying to make our country move forward, so we should also support it.'

Shami's stance finds resonance with various sportspersons who criticized what they deemed 'racist' remarks against India by Maldivian public figures. Beyond the controversy, Shami remains focused on cricket, stating his commitment to fulfilling responsibilities and emphasizing the importance of a positive mindset and fitness in India's upcoming Test series against England.

With India set to face England in a five-match Test series starting on January 25, 2024, Shami is confident in the team's performance, noting the evolution from a perceived batting-dominant team to one that excels in bowling as well. Shami dismisses the need for new techniques, relying on his fitness for remarkable performances in the home conditions.

In contrast, the England Men's selection panel has already named a 16-player squad featuring four spinners and three uncapped players for the upcoming series, while India is yet to finalize its squad.