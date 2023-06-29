'Missed out as president': Sourav Ganguly’s emotional tweet after 2023 World Cup schedule announcement

Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly

Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly expressed his emotions through a heartfelt tweet following the announcement of the schedule for the ICC World Cup 2023 (CWC 2023), which will be held in India.

This will be the first time that India will host the ODI World Cup in its entirety. Additionally, India would have also hosted the T20 World Cup solely for the second time in 2021 if it weren't for the unfortunate COVID pandemic.

Ganguly, who previously served as the chairman of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), assumed the role of the BCCI president in October 2019, shortly after the conclusion of the 2019 World Cup in England. During his tenure, India was initially set to host the 2021 T20 World Cup at home. However, due to concerns about a potential third wave of the Delta variant, the tournament had to be relocated to the UAE.

Despite the disappointment of not being able to host the World Cup two years ago, Ganguly appeared to be filled with excitement about the preparations for the upcoming event.

"Look forward to the World Cup in India. Missed out as president due to Covid. What a spectacle it will be. Great venues, great allocations. So many venues no country can boast of. BCCI will make it a tournament to remember for the world. Congratulations to all @BCCI, @jayshah, @RogerBinnyBCCI, and all the other office bearers and staff," Ganguly tweeted.

In 2022, Ganguly faced a change in his role as the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), as Roger Binny stepped in to assume the leadership position.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Jay Shah, expressed his delight following the announcement of the schedule. He described it as a proud moment for India, as they will be hosting the One Day International (ODI) World Cup for the fourth time.

"Proud moment for India! Hosting the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup for the fourth time is an incredible honor. With 12 cities as the backdrop, we'll showcase our rich diversity and world-class cricketing infrastructure. Get ready for an unforgettable tournament!" tweeted Jay Shah.

The upcoming Cricket World Cup is set to be the grandest edition yet, with a record-breaking participation of 10 teams. Spanning from 5th October to 19th November, this thrilling tournament will take place across 10 prestigious venues. The prestigious Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has been chosen to host both the opening match and the highly anticipated final showdown.

