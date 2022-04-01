MI vs RR Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2022

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match 9 will see city hosts Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) on a doubleheader Saturday.

Talking about the Rohit Sharma-led side, they have made it a habit of losing their first match in the IPL history. Thye had got a good start, however, Delhi Capitals (DC) made sure to not give them the happiness of a win as Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel put on some fine display of batting. However, still, they did take a lot of positives away despite the loss as Ishan Kishan, Basil Thampi, and Murugan Ashwin were all in form.

Talking about Rajasthan Royals, they, on the other hand, are one of the balanced sides in this year's IPL. In their very first game, they put on a splendid show as they wrapped up a facile 61 runs win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The top 5 batters did really well and the bowlers later ended the show.

Dream11 Prediction – MI vs RR – IPL 2022

MI vs RR Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for IPL 2022

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Devdutt Padikkal, Tilak Varma

All-rounders: Daniel Sams

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Murugan Ashwin

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Tymal Mills, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult

MI vs RR My Dream11 Playing XI

Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (C), Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Devdutt Padikkal, Tilak Varma, Daniel Sams, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Murugan Ashwin

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Match Details

The match begins at 03:30 PM IST and will take place at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai on Saturday, April 2, 2022. The live telecast of the match will be on Star Sports Network. The match can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Jasprit Bumrah, Daniel Sams, Riley Meredith, Tilak Varma, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Dewald Brevis, Rahul Buddhi, Fabian Allen, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Sanjay Yadav, Aryan Juyal, Arshad Khan, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Tymal Mills, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (captain/wicketkeeper), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Riyan Parag, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Devdutt Padikkal, Navdeep Saini, Karun Nair, Rassie van der Dussen, James Neesham, Anunay Singh, Daryl Mitchell, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, KC Cariappa.